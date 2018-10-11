Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Greenwood are searching for two men they say failed to register as sex offenders. Sex offenders are required to register and maintain information to allow the community the knowledge to keep their children safe.
Law enforcement are searching for Cedric Demond Elmore Sr, who they identified an unregistered sex offender. Elmore was last reported residing at 666 Gage Street in Greenwood SC.
Charles Randell Wardelll is also wanted by law enforcement for failing to register as a sex offender. Wardell was reported residing at 144 Main Street West in Ware Shoals SC. Wardell is suspected of living at 9 East Summit Drive, Ware Shoals, SC in Abbeville County at this time.
Anyone with any information on Elmore or Wardell's whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Graham at 864-943-8035, Greenwood Country Sheriff's Warrant Office at 864-943-8032 or 911.
