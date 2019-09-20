MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are searching for a man who stole a stole a store clerk's vehicle on September 19th and then used the vehicle to run him over, leaving the clerk seriously injured.
Deputies say just before 6 p.m. the man depicted in the photos, left Samir's on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo and got into a maroon 2003 Jeep Liberty owned by an employee named William Matthews.
When the suspect started to steal the vehicle, Matthews lunged into the passenger-side window in an attempt to stop the theft.
Deputies say the suspect then traveled at a high rate of speed toward a lifted truck in the Samir’s parking lot, striking the rear bumper and pinning Matthews between the side of the Jeep and the tailgate of the truck.
Matthews was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with serious injuries.
Deputies say the suspect in Thursday night's hit and run at Samir's was driving this blue sedan.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the stolen Jeep is asked call the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
(1) comment
He should have been armed and he wouldn't be in serious condition, the thief would be.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.