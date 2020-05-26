CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say was charged in September 2019, and reportedly cut off his ankle monitor.
According to deputies, Nicholas Andrew Russell was on GPS monitoring following his September 13, 2019 arrest in connection to domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child. He was released on bond the following day and required to wear a GPS monitor as part of his bond condition.
Deputies say on May 22, Russell reportedly cut and removed his GPS monitor. He is now considered an escapee.
Russell was last seen in the Campobello area and could be heading out west, according to a note deputies say he left behind.
Deputies note that anyone who is found to be helping him could face criminal charges. Upon his apprehension, Russell will be facing additional charges of escape and malicious damage to property for cutting off his equipment.
Russell reportedly has a USA tattoo on the left side of his head, and full sleeves on both arms. He stands at 5'10'' and weighs around 142 pounds.
Anyone who may have information on Russell's location is asked to contact their local law enforcement immediately. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or 1 (888) 274-6372.
