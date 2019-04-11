PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said Thursday a man accused of dragging a deputy before he sped away from them Wednesday has been located and arrested.
Deputies said they had been searching for James Douglass Chapman, 32.
Deputies released a mug shot of Chapman taken in 2011. They ask anyone who sees him or knows where he is to please call 911 immediately.
Deputies said around noon on Wednesday they had been called to a motel near the intersection of US 25 and Highway 76 near the Greenville and Laurens County lines. They were conducting a follow up investigation involving Chapman, who deputies said has active warrants out of Anderson County for attempted murder.
When deputies located Chapman, they said he got into a dark colored Jeep. At some point, deputies got into a scuffle with Chapman as he was in the vehicle. They said he then hit the gas and sped off, dragging a deputy. The deputy was hurt but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Deputies attempted to chase the Jeep but lost sight of it.
Deputies later located the Jeep at Oak Hill United Methodist Church, located on Oak Hill Road, but said Chapman was not in the vehicle.
A manhunt was underway near the church for Chapman. Later Wednesday afternoon, deputies called off the active search.
Just after noon on Thursday, deputies said Chapman had been captured.
Chapman was spotted near Acker Road and Darby Circle in the Belton area and arrested.
In addition to his active warrant from Anderson County, Greenville County deputies said they will charge him with attempted murder and receiving stolen goods.
