UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County deputies have arrested a Buffalo woman accused of stealing money from the Meansville Wiley Road Water Company, where she worked as the office and operations manager, per an arrest warrant.
Sara Gilliam, 74, was arrested on March 15 and charged with breach of trust.
According the arrest warrant, Gilliam defrauded the company of more than $10,000 between January 2017 and September 2018.
Her job duties included receiving payments from customers and making corresponding deposits for the water company.
The warrant states Gilliam “did take, steal, and carry away the cash payments with the intent of permanently deprive the water company of the fees collected from customers.”
The Union County Sheriff’s Office and SLED investigated the case.
