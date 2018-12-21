CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina man is in the Spartanburg County Jail and stands accused of setting an Upstate church on fire.
Spartanburg County deputies say 63-year-old Jerry Lewis Toney, of Columbus, NC, set fire to the Sims Chapel Baptist Church on Smith Chapel Road on Thursday. SCSO responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. Thursday as reqeusted by Campobello FD, and arrested Toney that same day.
The warrant for Toney's arrest accuses him of willfully setting the church on fire. A motive was not provided.
