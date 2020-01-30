GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man was arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after a 2-year-old boy suffered burns that sent him to the Augusta Burn Center and a broken collarbone.
According to an arrest warrant, the injuries happened on Jan. 1 in Greenville but Antonio Rene Bright, the suspect, did not get medical help for his toddler son for a week afterward.
On Jan. 7, police said the victim was taken to the hospital and then transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment of second and third degree burns to the buttocks.
The warrant states Bright told officers the child had fallen into a hot bath tub after being told to take a bath “due to messing his pull up.” Bright said he pulled the boy out of the tub after hearing him scream.
Police said the child’s injuries did not match up to Bright’s account and investigators believe he inflicted great bodily injury on the boy and caused unreasonable harm by waiting seven days before seeking medical treatment.
