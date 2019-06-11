MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman was charged by Greenville County deputies after Greenville County Schools said she entered an elementary school without permission and directed a shouting tirade at a hallway lined with eight and nine-year-olds who were sitting on the floor waiting for the school day to begin.
It happened on May 17 at Greenbrier Elementary School, according to the arrest warrant.
Jamie Louise Rathburn was charged with nonstudent interfering, disrupting, or disturbing schools.
The warrant states Rathburn was caught on surveillance video entering the school without authorization and approaching third grade students seated in the hallway, and then began yelling and pointing her finger at the children in a threatening manner. She is also accused of using profanity inside the school, directed at a teacher.
Greenville County Schools said Rathburn was upset over her son being bullied and did not take all appropriate steps to resolve the matter before her actions in the school hallway.
Below is the district’s full statement on the matter:
"Greenville County Schools administrators and Greenbrier Elementary met with Ms. Rathburn regarding her concerns about her son's treatment at school. The school principal and the classroom teacher were taking active steps to protect the child and remedy any inappropriate behavior from his peers. Prior to her illegally entering the school building, yelling at a large group of small children and cursing at employees, Ms. Rathburn was receiving regular updates from the teacher about her son’s interactions with classmates. The teacher offered suggestions to the parent and kept a close eye on her child and those accused of bullying. One of Ms. Rathburn’s frustrations was her inability to learn how the alleged bully was being disciplined. To release this information to her would have been a violation of another family's privacy. The district has a behavior code to address disciplinary issues and that code was followed.
Greenville County Schools does not tolerate bullying regardless of age. We have an anonymous hotline to report bullying. Students in grades 3-12 have district issued devices with an app installed on the desktop to report bullying and other concerns. Our district of 76,000 students investigated 185 such reports during the 2018-2019 school year. Responses to bullying can range from nothing (when the accusation is found to be unfounded) to expulsion. We have mental health counselors and traditional school counselors in all of our schools to assist students with trauma recovery, conflict resolution and character development.
It is our opinion that the appropriate reaction to unhappiness with a school response is to have a conversation with the adults in charge. In this case, that would be the teacher, the principal and other school administrators, or the district administration, and not a hallway filled with eight and nine year-old children. There is also a formal complaint form that can be filed with the school or the district that would launch a broad scale investigation. Ms. Rathburn never filed the complaint form or contacted anyone at the district level prior to taking illegal action.
We should point out that her arrest came after concerned adults watched Ms. Rathburn’s threatening, profanity-laden videos on social media and called law enforcement, not because our employees chose to file charges. She was placed on no trespass with Greenville County Schools after an internal investigation, not because she confronted a school bully, but because of her actions. Ms. Rathburn illegally entered a school (by her own admission), yelled at a group of young students because she didn't know which boy she was looking for, and cursed a school employee.”
Rathburn was arrested on May 20, according to the warrant.
