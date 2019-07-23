Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday said a Laurens man was arrested on charges of practicing law without a license and breach of trust.
SLED said Michel V Diago, 76, was booked into the Laurens County Jail on Tuesday.
The crimes happened between June 22, 2014 and October 27, 2017.
Warrants state Diago prepared documents and conducted transactions for adoption and naturalization proceedings even though he was not a member of the South Carolina Bar or authorized by the state Supreme Court to provide legal services in South Carolina.
He’s also accused of taking more than $81,000 for those legal services and using those funds for his own personal benefit.
