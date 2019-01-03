PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED agents have charged a former Pickens city police officer with a list of charges, including sex offenses involving an underage victim.
The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said Akiel Jamar McKnight was booked into the county jail early Thursday morning.
According to warrants filed by SLED, McKnight was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, and misconduct in officer.
The warrants state the crimes took place at various times between October 1, 2017 and November 2018. According to the warrant for misconduct, the crime took place while McKnight was employed as a Pickens police officer between October 1, 2018 and May 15, 2018.
The warrants for criminal solicitation states the crime took place between October 1, 2017 and May 17, 2018. During that time, the warrants allege McKnight, 28, tried to persuade the underage victim to engage of participate in sexual activity.
According to the warrants for contributing to the delinquency of a minor warrants, McKnight requested the minor victim(s) send sexually explicit photos of videos. The first offense took place between October 2017 to May 2017, while the second took place from November 2017 to Nov. 29, 2018.
The sexual exploitation warrants state he also “did distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, purchase, exchange, or solicit” sexually explicit materials involving an underage victim(s) between Nov. 30, 2017 and Nov. 29, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2017 and Nov. 1, 2018.
McKnight is being held in jail without bond, SLED said.
Pickens police Chief Travis Riggs released this statement about the case:
“As a result of a complaint received by the City of Pickens concerning a former employee, SLED was contacted and asked to investigate the incident. As a result of their independent investigation, SLED secured warrants against the former employee for the following criminal charges. 3 counts of Contributing to the delinquency, 2 counts of Exploitation of a minor, 2nd degree, 1 count of Criminal Solicitation of a minor, and 1 count of Misconduct.”
