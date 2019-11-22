FRANKLIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Franklin chiropractor is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, according to arrest warrants released by the Franklin Police Department.
The warrants state Erik Madsen, listed as a chiropractor at Mt. View Chiropractic, groped and assaulted five women.
The chief of police confirmed all five victims were patients of Madsen's.
The assaults date back to March 2018 and the most recent was on Nov. 13 of this year, one day before the arrest warrants were signed.
In the first incident, Madsen is accused of making remarks about the victim’s body before pushing roughly on her pelvic area. In other cases, Madsen is accused of touching the women inappropriately and, in one instance, putting his hands on a victim’s throat.
The warrants state Madsen was arrested on Nov. 15.
