GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue said agents arrested a Greenville County convenience store operator on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.
The SCDOR accused Viraj Chitranjan Mehta, 37, of Greer, the owner of Harry’s Quick Stop, of failing to report $836,927 in sales from 2016-2018, according to arrest warrants.
The warrants accuse Mehta of evading payment of $50,216 in sales tax over those three years.
