SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg man is facing charges after deputies say he sent racially-charged text messages to his neighbor.
Spartanburg County deputies say 47-year-old Christopher Surratt of Spartanburg sent the messages to the neighbor on July 3. A deputy’s report indicates the victim called Surratt to tell him to stop texting, and the deputy told Surratt to cease communication as well. However, the report indicates Surratt hung up and kept texting the neighbor.
The deputy then went to Surratt’s home, who admitted to contacting the neighbor. Surratt was told to stop contacting the other man, and he was then arrested. Surratt is now charged with 2nd degree harassment and unlawful communication using a telephone.
Warrants issued for Surratt indicate he threatened the neighbor’s life and even conducted surveillance on the victim’s home. The deputy’s report also notes Surratt allegedly made threats against local activist Bruce Wilson.
Surratt was brought before bond court on July 4, and granted a $750 bond.
Wilson spoke to FOX Carolina after Surratt’s bond hearing, expressing his disdain for the situation.
“Well it’s sad because what he’s done has also threatened this gentleman’s life, as he was threatening mine,” Wilson said, saying Surratt threatened the neighbor’s life if the neighbor didn’t denounce Wilson.
Surratt was eventually released just after 4:30 p.m.
