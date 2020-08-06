OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County man is facing a handful of charges after deputies say he's accused of sexually assaulting and battering minors.
34-year-old David Scott Thibault of Seneca was first arrested on Sunday, August 2 for two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor. Warrants for his initial arrest indicate he sexually battered two minors. One incident happened in July 2020, while the other happened in July 2019.
However, it wouldn't be the end of charges for Thibault. OCSO later announced on Thursday he had also been charged with four new counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Deputies say this stems from allegations that at least one minor faced sexual abuse from 2015 through 2019.
Thibault was originally alloted a $200,000 bond. However, a press release Thursday didn't indicate if his bond had changed. Oconee County's online inmate portal shows bond for the six new charges remains to be set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.