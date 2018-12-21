ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Warrants show Anderson County deputies have charged a 49-year-old man with a long list of charges, including kidnapping and sex offenses involving underage victims.
Deputies said they began investigating on November 26 when they were called to Starr Elementary School to meet with a woman who claimed Jerry Lee Richards was making threats to kill her and her five children.
Richards was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14, three counts of kidnapping, and five counts of unlawful neglect of child.
According to warrants, the crimes occurred between October 1 and November 25.
In all cases, warrants were heavily redacted but stated the offenses involved juvenile victims and occurred at a home on Martin Road in Starr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.