ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said a suspect has been charged after a man was shot Thursday on River Height Circle.
The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m.
Police said they arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim taken to the hospital.
On Friday, police announced that Trinity Wilson had been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Warrants state Wilson shot the victim in the back with a 9mm handgun.
Wilson is being held on a $75,000 bond.
