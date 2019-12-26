HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a vehicle seen in surveillance video slamming into a gate in the parking lot of the county courthouse.
It happened just before 1 a.m. on Christmas morning.
Deputies said a dark colored Subaru Forester sped into the lot from 3rd Avenue and crashed through the gate.
The vehicle then exited the parking lot and fled.
Deputies said they are not yet sure if the act was the result of impaired/reckless driving or an intentional act of destruction.
The Subaru involved will have front end damage and a broken rear taillight on the driver’s side.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.
