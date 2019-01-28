GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police need help identifying a man they said caused $6,000 in damage to a vehicle and then spent 15 minutes struggling inside an elevator.
It happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 19 in the River Street parking garage.
“It appears this individual likes enclosed spaces,” police said when they posted video of the suspect on Facebook. “The good news is we have just such a location at the Greenville County Detention Center. With your help, we'll make him feel right at home.”
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
