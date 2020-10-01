WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A family is demanding accountability after a stray bullet went through their home.
Kevin Norman says it happened Wednesday evening around 5:00.
“He say he heard a boom then his fan exploded,” Norman said.
Norman and his wife weren’t home at the time but their children were. Their daughter called to tell them the house had been shot. The couple rushed home in a panic.
Norman says once they made it home, they immediately called for help.
“After that we got here and called the cops, it took about an hour and 30 minutes to get here. They got here, investigated everything, cut the wall and did find the bullet,” he said.
The bullet went though his son’s room, just inches from his bed.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
His children range ages 17 down to nine years old. Norman says they have become fearful.
“In my own yard, these kids should not be afraid. There’s enough going on in the world where I want them to feel safe in their own home... and they don’t no more,” he said.
