WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Waynesville police are asking for information after a local grocery store fell victim to an armed robbery Thursday evening.
According to WPD, the male suspect entered the Bi-Lo displaying a handgun. He then reportedly took an employee's wallet containing money, then stole cartons of cigarettes before running from the store.
The department shared surveillance photos from the store on Facebook, and asked anyone with information to call (828) 456-5363. Tips can also be emailed to Det. Holland at sholland@waynesvillenc.gov.
