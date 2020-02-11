CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The director of Public Safety said Tuesday investigators "are not ruling anything out" as the search for a six-year-old girl who went missing in Cayce surpassed the 24-hour mark but that there has been no indication yet that the child was abducted.
Chief Byron Snellgrove of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said Faye Marie Swetlik went missing after her school bus dropped her off in her neighborhood Monday.
The Lexington County Sheriff's office says Faye exited her school bus around 3:45 p.m. Around 5 p.m. her family said she had not been seen and reported her missing.
She was last seen playing in front of her home on Londonberry Lane at approximately 3:45 p.m.
The Swetlik family released this statement Tuesday afternoon:
“Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl. She always wants to play and have fun. She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away. Her mom was very attentive in watching Faye. Faye pays attention to her surroundings. Her grandmother is very distraught about what has happened because they are very close. We just want to find Faye and bring her home.”
Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. The last time she was seen, the young girl was wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt with the word "Peace" printed in neon letters.
This is a photo of the outfit she was wearing when she disappeared.
"Faye is a bubbly energetic first grader at Springdale Elementary School," Snellgrove said. “When she walks into a room, she brightens it up.”
Snellgrove said the child loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with family, cats, and playing outside.
Snellgrove said the child's family has been cooperative. He said the mother, her boyfriend, and Faye's father are all anxiously awaiting her return.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not ruled out anything, including that Faye may have wandered off.
"It's possible she may be in the woods or at a neighbor's house, fallen in distress," Snellgrove said.
Police said they will continue questioning residents in the area and stopping vehicles in the neighborhood to question drivers. Officers are asking anyone with security cameras or doorbell cameras in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood to review their footage and contact police if it contains any sign of Faye.
"What we would ask is that you hold on to a phone number, 803-205-444," Snellgrove said, and aks that anyone
"We're hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home. So we're not leaving any stone unturned. We're asking everybody questions we're not leaving anybody out. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some. We are doing everything we can to get this girl home," said Sgt. Evan Antley with Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Anyone who sees Faye, or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456.
Police said the child has a speech impediment and a tethered tongue. She is also lactose intolerant.
A tip line specifically for this case has been set up as well. That number is 803-205-4444.
The FBI, Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and SLED are all investigating, among other agencies.
Tuesday evening, members of the community came together at Trinity Baptist Church to participate in a prayer vigil for the young girl, and her family.
