WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Weaverville Police Department were asking for help finding a 15-year-old, who they believe ran away Monday morning.
According to an earlier Facebook post from the department, Edie Bauer was last seen near Main Street in Weaverville in the early hours of August 12.
Around 8:30 p.m police announced via social media that she had been safely located.
MORE NEWS:
Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in Anderson Co. crash that also injured 3 others
Packages of Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination, FDA says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.