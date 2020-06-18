WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wellford police say a man is in custody after a chase that ended with the suspect barricading himself in a local business Thursday night.
According to chief David Green, the chase began around 9 p.m. when a Wellford PD officer spotted a motorcycle being driven, with the tag registered as stolen. The officer had to give chase along US-29 before the suspect crashed the motorcycle in the parking lot of the Ingles grocery store near the WestGate Mall. Green says the suspect then ran into another local business, barricading himself inside a storage area in the back.
However, Green tells us the suspect wasn't barricaded for long, coming out peacefully and being taken into custody.
The suspect has not been identified yet, but Green promised more information on Friday.
