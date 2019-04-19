WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Westminster police said the Anderson County bomb squad was called to remove an explosive device officers found in a vehicle after a traffic stop Thursday night.
Police said they pulled over a car at the coroner of Dole and Simpson streets around 11:35 p.m. because the car had an expired tag.
Officers did inventory of the car and said they found explosive device under the back seat.
The device is being tested to help determine which charges will be filed in the case.
Police said the driver is in custody on a temporary custody hold until the warrants are signed.
