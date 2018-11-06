WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Westminster police asked for help identifying a person captured in surveillance footage during a series of car break-ins on Halloween night.
Police said several cars and one garage were broken in to on Hall Rd and Gaston Circle.
Police said the suspect stole money, prescription medication, and a handgun from inside the vehicles.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video walking around a vehicle on Hall Road around 11:30 p.m. Police said it appears that the subject is wearing a hoodie and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department.
