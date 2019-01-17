Police lights
BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart on White Horse Road in Berea Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the threat was made in a note found in a bathroom in the store.

Deputies said the store was evacuated while they swept the building for any possible threats.

As of 12:55 p.m. deputies said no package or device had been found.

