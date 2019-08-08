Greenville County (FOX Carolina) - A bizarre note has some parents on high alert after a mysterious message was found taped to a basketball goal in their neighborhood.
Now, the family who found the note is trying to figure out the person behind the cryptic words.
A Greenville County dad said he's shaken up after his 12-year-old son found the unusual note:
Dear culdesac (sic) kids,
I do not know if kids actually live here or if some grown-ups happen to enjoy basketball. You can call me Twelve, if that helps. I am simply looking for friends who live nearby. I do not live in this neighborhood, but in one close to it. I have been looking around this culdesac, and it looks promising. Please tape your response(s) onto the basketball hoop. I would simply like to know your codenames (sic), and how many kids live here.
Regards,
Twelve
The family wanted to remain anonymous, but said, “It’s supposed to be safe. We moved here because this neighborhood is safe. It’s a cul-de-sac and there’s not a lot of traffic through here. This this kind of changes things a little bit for us.”
The family said they’ve asked around but no one in the neighborhood knows where the note came from.
They reported the incident to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office but could not file a report because deputies said a crime hadn’t been committed.
Deputies said they would have additional patrol in the area.
The family said they’re taking the threat seriously and will be on high alert until they figure out the person responsible, “The creepiest part would be that they checked out this cul-de-sac and it looked promising to them. I’m not real sure what he or she meant by that. That’s the scary part.”
