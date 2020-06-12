SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Attorney General Wilson has announced the arrest of a Williamston area man for child sex abuse material charges.
Michael Wayne Quick, 35, of Williamston has been arrested on four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Several departments assisted in the arrest including Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Upon investigation, officials say that Quick distributed multiple files of child sex abuse material. He was taken into custody on June 11.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
