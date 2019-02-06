WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Williamston police say they have located a teen who they say ran away from home.
Police say 14-year-old Forrest Conner Palmer was last seen near Gray Drive, close to the railroad tracks within town limits.
WPD thanked the public for their help in tracking Forrest down.
