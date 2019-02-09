WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people are in custody after police say a shootout erupted on a Williamston street Saturday afternoon.
According to chief Tony Taylor, police got a call about two cars exchanging gunfire near East Carolina Street around 3 p.m., and officers were able to make an investigative stop on two cars on Hamilton Street right after the call. Taylor says they were able to get two people into custody.
The suspects were identified Saturday evening as 27-year-old Thomas Dantez Hunt of Pelzer and 25-year-old Quinton Dewante Spurgeon of Williamston. Williamston PD says a third person fled the stop and investigators are trying to identify them. According to officers, an unrelated car was shot as investigators were called to the scene, damaged in the rear end.
Hunt faces the following charges:
- possession of marijuana
- possession of alprazolam, Schedule IV
- possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, Schedule II
- possession of vyvanse, Schedule II
- violation of South Carolina gun law
Spurgeon was charged for having an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
Both are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center. Mugshots for them were not immediately available.
