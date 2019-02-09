WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people are in custody after police say a shootout erupted on a Williamston street Saturday afternoon.
According to chief Tony Taylor, police got a call about two cars exchanging gunfire near East Carolina Street. Taylor says they were able to get two people into custody as a result of their investigation, and police were able to seize guns and narcotics as well.
FOX Carolina is working to get more information about today's scene. Stay tuned for updates.
