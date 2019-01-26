WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Williamston police officer who served a warrant Saturday afternoon used NARCAN on himself after a possible exposure to drugs.
According to chief Tony Taylor, the officer was serving an arrest warrant at a home with another officer. Taylor says the warrant was for operating a drug house, and a suspect was arrested.
However, Taylor says the officer in question called dispatch to say he was having a medical emergency and was worried he was exposed to fentanyl, prompting both officers to pull over into the parking lot of a shopping center off of U.S. 25 at George Wilson Road. At that point, the affected officer administered NARCAN on himself.
EMS and hazmat responded, and Taylor says the affected officer was taken to a hospital via ambulance. Out of an abundance of caution, Taylor says the other officer and the suspect were checked out and decontaminated. Neither of them showed signs of exposure.
As of writing, Taylor says there's no word yet on whether or not fentanyl was the cause of the incident, but says the response was taken out of caution.
The officer has since been released from the hospital.
NARCAN is one brand of the medicine naloxone, which is used to temporarily counter the effects of narcotics like fentanyl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.