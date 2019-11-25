CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 18-year old female accidentally shot herself in the foot while participating in a shooting club over the weekend, a Clemson University representative says.
Clemson University Police received a report around 9 a.m. Sunday regarding the accident. The woman remains in the hospital.
Officers say the injury occurred after the member of a shooting club from Anderson accidentally dropped a shotgun during club activities. When the shotgun hit the ground, it discharged and struck the teen in the foot. She was in the presence of the club’s coaches and others at the time of the accident.
The range is operated by Clemson University's department of parks, recreation and tourism management-- but a spokesperson said it is also used by the public. The range was being rented by a shooting club from Anderson at the time of the incident.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Husband charged with murder after woman shot in Roebuck dies at hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.