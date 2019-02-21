BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a woman accused of abandoning seven dogs at a home on Willingham Road in Belton in December 2018 has been arrested.
Nichole Lee Brown was booked into jail on Thursday and charged with seven counts of abandonment of animals and two counts of failure to properly bury animals.
Deputies said Brown, 33, left behind four adult dogs and three puppies at the property on Dec. 13, 2018 when she had no intention of returning.
Deputies also found two dead chickens on the property that had not been properly buried.
The seven dogs were seized and taken to the PAWS shelter.
