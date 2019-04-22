SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said a woman accused of stabbing her husband on Saturday was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Sam Drive Saturday night and found the victim in the bathroom, where he said he hid to get away from his wife.
Deputies said the suspect, Nell Reeder, 63, was still at the home and so was the knife used in the assault.
Reeder was taken to jail, where she was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital. Deputies did not have an update on his condition Monday.
