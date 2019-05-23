SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman who faces multiple charges after Spartanburg County deputies said she was accused of assaulting two women and hitting her husband with a car is a teacher who has been on personal leave for most of 2019, the school district confirmed.
It happened on May 21 at an address on Shadow Dance Lane.
The husband told deputies he got a call from one of the female victims that his wife, Stacie Phillips, was following her in a car, and he told the caller to meet at the address on Shadow Dance Lane.
All parties met at the address and, according to an incident report, a fight broke out between the two women and then the female victim’s mother got involved and was also struck. One of the victim’s glasses were destroyed in the scuffle.
The incident report also states Phillips got into her car and started driving at the man and one of the women. The man reportedly pushed the woman out of the way and was struck in the hip by the car. The woman was also struck in the leg by the car.
None of the victims sought medical treatment.
Phillips reportedly told deputies she was blocked in and by vehicles belonging to the others and the other women assaulted her. She even gave deputies a recording in which deputies said arguing and the sounds of a scuffle could be heard. The recordings reportedly included Phillips telling one of the women’s that the male victim was a married man and she should not be with him.
Phillips was arrested and charged with domestic violence first degree, two counts of assault and battery third degree, and malicious damage to personal property.
A spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District 6 confirmed Phillips had been a teacher at Dorman High School but has been on leave since January.
"Stacie Phillips has not taught at Dorman since January of 2019. She has been out on personal leave since that time. We are aware of the charges and will follow the outcome of this investigation," said Cynthia T. Robinson, a spokesperson for the school district.
