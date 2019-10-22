SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was charged after causing a scene, cursing, and causing damage inside a school.
It happened on October 18 at West View Elementary School
The SRO reported that he was called to the office when Sherry Little, 36, arrived to pick up her child but refused to sign in.
When the SRO asked Little to wait in the foyer or the office instead of the hallway, the SRO said she began cursing.
The deputy then told her she was trespassed and ordered Little to wait outside. When Little left the building, she is accused of damaging a door.
The SRO attempted to arrest Little in the parking lot but reported that she continued to curse and drove away at a high rate of speed.
Little was arrested Monday and charged with resisting arrest and disturbing schools.
