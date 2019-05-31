GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have charged a woman with felony DUI after a collision that blocked a Greenville County roadway Thursday night.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 9:23 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and van on White Horse Road near Farrs Bridge Road.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 25 when the driver of a van, identified as 28-year-old Hope Campbell, who was traveling south, turned left in front of the motorcycle causing both to collide.

According the the highway patrol, the driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old man from Travelers Rest, was injured and transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say Campbell was charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury, was arrested, and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.