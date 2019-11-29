RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman they say was found dead in their county.
Deputies asked the public's assistance in helping identifying her by her three tattoos. The family came forward and confirmed it was Jessica Renee Blackwell.
Her cause of death is still unknown.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 287-6247 or Lt. Jamie Keever at (828) 287-6084.
