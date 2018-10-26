Spartanburg, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- A Spartanburg county woman watched her husband be attacked at their own residence on October 25th, 2018, Spartanburg City Police report.
Officers responded to a call about a possible shooting at 425 Saint Andrews Street, Spartanburg. Upon arrival, three women involved in the scene told officers nobody had been shot, but that there was an assault. The victim's husband, was assaulted by two unknown males with a pistol, she reported to officials.
Officers say the two men knocked on the victims door asking about a package. Then the victim stepped outside to speak with them. The victim's wife heard a commotion and looked outside to see the two men beating with the suspect with a pistol.
According to police reports the woman then went inside, grabbed a broom, and began hitting the attackers, she says. Both suspects left the scene before officers could arrive.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center by EMS, where his nurse stated he has a blown out eye, a fractured right orbital, and a fractured nose, and will require reconstructive surgery.
One of the suspected assaulter's left their work ID at the scene of the crime. Warrants of the suspects will be sought on for assault.
