ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson Police are calling on the public's help in finding a missing 43-year-old woman, last seen in the area of East River Street.
Karen Elizabeth Taylor, went missing on Friday, around 2:30 p.m. Taylor has been entered in NCIC due to an undisclosed medical condition.
No details were given on what Taylor was last seen wearing.
If you see Karen Taylor, contact Anderson Police Department at 864-260-4444.
MORE NEWS - Greenwood PD: Woman shot inside Applebee's, suspect surrendered at city hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.