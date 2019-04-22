BUFFALO, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County deputies said two women were arrested after another woman said they assaulted her and stole her purse back on March 1.
Deputies said the incident happened on Fire Street.
The victim, a 32-year-old woman, told deputies she was riding in a car with Victoria Brannon Martin and Tiffany Grady Hudgins as a man drove them.
They let the victim out of the car at the corner of Fire and Drugstore Streets and she told deputies Martin and Hudgins got out of the car, began assaulting her, and stole her purse.
Deputies said a witness heard the other women attacking the victim and helped pull them off of her. That witness did not wish to give a written statement.
Deputies said Martin and Hudgins were both charged with assault and battery by mod third degree and robbery
Martin was arrested on April 14 and is still being held in the Union County Detention Center.
Hudgins was arrested on April 18 and was released later that day.
