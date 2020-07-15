WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) The Woodfin Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down a wanted man connected to a shooting that left another injured.
According to police, Bradley Allen Hudgens is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who may come across him is asked to call 911 and report his whereabouts to law enforcement.
Any tips concerning his location should be forwarded to Detective Chris Morrow by phone at (828) 253-4889 ext. 1013 or by email.
Anonymous tips can be left with Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
