ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Woodfin police need your help finding a suspect they say stole from a convenience store Sunday evening.
WPD says the armed robbery happened around 6:41 p.m. on Brookdale Road. Officers say the suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded cash from the clerk.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the Nike logo on the left chest area, green Nike shoes, black pants, white and black Nike athletic gloves, and a black face mask.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Miller or Det. Harris at (828) 253-4889.
