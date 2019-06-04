Phillip Richard Knighton

WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Woodruff man was arrested Monday and charged with multiple child sex offenses, according to arrest warrants filed by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Phillip Richard Knighton, 49, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the age of 14 and 16 third degree.

Warrants state the crimes occurred between January 2012 and April 2015 in Spartanburg County.

