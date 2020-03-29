WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police in Woodruff are asking the public's help in identifying an individual who they say was caught on surveillance footage leaving with a large quantity of meat, that was not paid for.
Police say the incident happened on March 27th, around 7:45 p.m.
An unknown female entered the Food Lion store on North Main Street and gathered a large quantity of meat and exited without paying for it.
If anyone has information pertaining to the identity of this individual please contact the Woodruff Police Department.
