Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A wreck has shut down State Park Road, in Greenville County, Friday afternoon.
Officials have confirmed there are injuries, crews are currently responding to the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid State Park Road and Tanyard Road. The roadway is blocked, and drivers are asked to detour until the scene is cleared.
Stay with FOX Carolina as details break.
