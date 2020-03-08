ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner says a man passed away after he appeared to have lost control of his vehicle along Dorchester Road early Sunday morning.
Senior Investigator-Deputy Coroner Don McCown says 26-year-old Kevious Shaidac Delph was driving southeast along the roadway around 1:40 a.m. when it appears he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned several times.
McCown says speed and possibly alcohol seem to be contributing factors to the incident.
The accident is under investigation by both the Anderson County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
