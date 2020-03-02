MAULDIN, GREENVILLE COUNTY. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect in the Mauldin community, according to a press release.
Police say the incident happened on Sunday, March 1st, around 5:30 p.m. In the parking lot of Arbors Apartments, a male suspect was in an altercation and stabbed two 16-year-old juveniles before fleeing the scene.
Mauldin Police Department has identified the suspect as 18-year-old Braylon Alexander Jones, warrants are now active for his arrest.
Police are asking if you know where Mr. Jones is or if you have information that could be related to this case, contact Det. Michelle Ramey at the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 (option #9) or by email at mnew@mauldinpolice.com.
