GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Coroner announced the tragic death of a 43-year-old man they say was pulled from an Upstate lake Saturday afternoon.
According to Coroner Dennis Fowler, the body of Daryl William Davis was found in Lake Cherokee off SC Highway 105 in the southern part of the county around 3:48 p.m.
A friend told officials that Davis dove off a dock into the water around 1:45 p.m., and never resurfaced. The friend immediately called 911.
Fowler says members of the CKC Fire Department recovered Davis' body about ten feet off shore in seven feet of water.
An autopsy is scheduled to contribute to the investigation into the cause of death. Fowler says Davis is Cherokee County's second drowning of 2019.
